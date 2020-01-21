2 juveniles shot at residence near Bill Morris Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles have been shot at a residence on Kirby Hill Cove near Bill Morris Parkway, according to Memphis Police Department.
Both victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where they are listed to be in critical condition. This comes one day after a 10-year-old was shot and killed in Orange Mound.
Officers and the fire department are on the scene investigating the shooting.
We are sending crews to the scene for more information.
