Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former inmate Cyntoia Brown-Long shared a message of transformation, appreciation and motivation on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Tennessean reports Brown-Long engaged in a discussion Monday with Judge Richard Dinkins at the state museum in Nashville. Brown-Long was released last year from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex at 16. Several celebrities lobbied for her release, calling her a sex trafficking victim and saying her sentence was unfair. Dinkins tied Brown-Long's experience with the work of King, saying they were both advocates for social justice.