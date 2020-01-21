Man accused of pulling gun on woman at a car wash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dispute over a malfunctioning car wash resulted in a man pulling a gun on a woman who was working at the Quick Shine Car Wash Sunday on Hickory Hill.
Manshello Clark, 24, was in the tunnel of the car wash when the woman noticed it wasn’t working. When she asked Clark to drive out of the tunnel, he allegedly reached in his glove box and took out a silver handgun refusing to leave.
He told the woman he would not move or pay for anything. When she flagged down police, Clark fled the scene in his blue Ford Fusion.
After officers were unable to stop Clark, they found his vehicle at a residence on North Cherry Lane. According to the affidavit, police located a gun in the vehicle they suspected was used at the car wash and took Clark into custody. Investigators also found that his Tennessee license was suspended.
He is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest in a vehicle pursuit and driving with a suspended license.
