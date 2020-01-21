Memphis lawmaker proposes ending Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis lawmaker is proposing a change to a decades-old Tennessee law.
Representative London Lamar wants to end the state mandate that requires governors to sign proclamations observing Nathan Bedford Forrest Day every summer.
Forrest is considered one of the most controversial figures from the Civil War era. Now, freshman lawmaker Representative London Lamar wants to put an end to Tennessee’s day of observation for Nathan Bedford Forrest with House Bill 1670.
“I think it’s important that we re-tell the stories of Tennessee’s history in a positive way and reserve stories such as his for a state museum,” said Rep. Lamar.
Forrest’s command was responsible for the massacre of African American Union troops stationed at Fort Pillow, in 1864. Forrest also served as the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
“I am not trying to erase anybody’s history I am just trying to put in in a more appropriate form to be told,” she said.
Currently state law instructs the governor to issue proclamations for six separate days of special observation including Forrest Day. The proclamation has been signed every year by every governor since 1921 to honor the confederate general on his birthday, July 13th.
“There was much outrage when the governor decided to re-sign the proclamation this summer and I felt like as we are changing the course of our history, as we are trying to re-tell the stories of Tennessee we believe that state days should be reserved for those who left a positive impact on Tennessee’s history," she said.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to introduce legislation this year that would amend the law requiring future Tennessee governors to honor the Forrest proclamation.
During the 2019 signing to the proclamation, Governor Lee told reporters he was only signing it because he was required by state law.
Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesperson Lee Millar told us today he strongly opposes the bill claiming it was an attempt to remove Tennessee history. Lee also said an 1871 Congressional investigation found Forrest was never a member of the KKK.
This bill is not currently on the calendar to be discussed further by lawmakers.
