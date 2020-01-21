Tennessee state lawmakers discuss college athlete compensation legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two lawmakers from west Tennessee have their sights set on college athlete compensation.
State Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, and State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, came together Tuesday in Nashville to discuss a bill package designed to financially help student athletes.
House Bill 1694 would allow college athletes at Tennessee universities to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness.
The legislation will also prohibit public universities from discriminating against players based on donations by coaches to universities.
A second bill, HB 1710, would create a student athlete graduation grant fund that would provide one-time payments to eligible student athletes who graduate from 4-year institutions but don’t become profession athletes.
