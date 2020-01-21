Memphis man convicted of attempted murder in drive-by shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A-55-year-old man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder after he shot a man four times during a drive-by shooting.

According to the district attorney’s office, Vincent Williams shot the 34-year-old victim after an argument on Nov. 6, 2016. The victim told police he heard a vehicle approaching him and turned around to see Williams driving with a gun pointed at him.

He spent a month recovering in the hospital but was able to testify and identify Williams in court last week.

Williams was also convicted by a criminal court jury on charges of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.

The DA’s office says Williams is also a previous offender.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.

