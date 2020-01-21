Memphis man convicted of attempted murder in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A-55-year-old man has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder after he shot a man four times during a drive-by shooting.
According to the district attorney’s office, Vincent Williams shot the 34-year-old victim after an argument on Nov. 6, 2016. The victim told police he heard a vehicle approaching him and turned around to see Williams driving with a gun pointed at him.
He spent a month recovering in the hospital but was able to testify and identify Williams in court last week.
Williams was also convicted by a criminal court jury on charges of aggravated assault and employment of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony.
The DA’s office says Williams is also a previous offender.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.
