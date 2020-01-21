Memphis police residency referendum remains unresolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A month after the Memphis City Council approved a referendum to let voters decide whether to change police residency requirements, the issue now appears to be suddenly up in the air.
The council may consider action in two weeks to rescind the referendum.
To boost police numbers, the Memphis City Council voted 10-2 in December to let the people decide whether to change Memphis police residency requirements, allowing officers to live in neighboring counties or within a 50-mile radius. But Councilman Martavius Jones says the new council, which took office three weeks ago, should weigh in.
“I think that the people who are going to be serving on this body, over the next four years, should have a saysay-so so versus this being the outgoing work of the previous council,” said Jones.
On Tuesday, the council’s personnel committee discussed the issue for more than an hour. Many thought the issue had been settled, including Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings.
He appeared visibly frustrated after talking to the committee.
"I've been pushing this cart since 2008 when I was training commander," said Rallings. "Enough is enough."
But Jones says his concern isn't so much residency, but recruitment.
He doubts the city has done all it can to recruit officers from neighboring states, like Arkansas and Mississippi, where starting pay is significantly lower than Memphis.
"I just didn't get the sense that there was enough recruitment taking place in those in this 50-mile radius here or even in the immediate area surrounding here," said Jones.
Rallings said since 2016, 80 percent of recruits have come from Shelby County. Of the 178 who didn't, 53 officers came from Mississippi and 44 officers came from Tennessee.
"So exactly what you're asking us to do is exactly what we have been doing," Rallings told Jones.
Though most members said voters should decide as planned, Jones says he’ll be ready to introduce a proposal in two weeks, to possibly cancel the residency referendum.
Some members questioned the wisdom of that.
"I'm concerned about the wisdom of continually looking in the rearview mirror, instead of driving forward in the city of Memphis especially when it comes to crime," said Councilman Worth Morgan.
Rallings, who's spent months fighting for the referendum, appears to be at wit's end.
“I just don’t know what else to do,” said Rallings. “And so, I think I’ve done all I can do.”
