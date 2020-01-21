Memphis Tigers basketball players honored by AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For college basketball, the Memphis Tigers rise up to No. 20 in the nation in the latest Associated Press poll.
That’s a two-spot jump from last week. The Tigers getting strong production from their rookies with D.J. Jeffries at the top of the class this week.
The former Olive Branch star named American Athletic Conference freshman of the week for his big 18 points six rebound effort in the U of M’s win over Cincinnati at FedExForum.
Fellow Rookie Precious Achiuwa keeps his name in the ring for Freshman of the Year by making the league’s honor roll for the 5th straight week and 6th overall.
He is the only player averaging a double-double in league play. U of M Head Coach Penny Hardaway also praises his players.
“We are very proud of them, especially for the fact they are using their talents and leading us the right way.” The Tigers next game is at Tulsa Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.