3 men charged after roadway shooting and chase on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says three men are facing multiple felony charges after a roadway shooting Monday in southeast Shelby County.
According to the affidavits, a deputy was responding to a call around 2:40 p.m. on Shelby Drive when he saw shots fired between two vehicles. The officer caught up to one of the vehicles, a Blue Dodge Charger, but the driver refused to stop.
The affidavits say the Charger ran through seven red lights before wrecking at Shelby Drive and Lamar. Three men ran from the car but were eventually captured.
Joshua Hughlett, 20, Byron Walker, 18, and Jaylon Rhodes, 18, are all charged with evading arrest and gun and vehicle theft. Hughlett is facing addition charges for gun and drug possession.
The affidavits say an officer saw Hughlett throw a black backpack behind a dumpster. When they retrieved the backpack officers found marijuana and a gun inside. Two other guns were discovered inside the car.
Records show Walker is facing unrelated charges for aggravated robbery and auto theft. According to an affidavit, the victim identified Walker from a photo lineup as one of two gunmen who stole his car and belongings at gunpoint Jan. 5.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.