MLK Legacy honorees talk about Grizz rookie start Ja Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Monday’s Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans got out of hand in the second quarter, the Grizz never did stop battling.
Memphis rookie Ja Morant, who’s been not only the talk of this town but the entire NBA, did his part to make the final score respectable with a strong run in the 4th Quarter.
Morant got high praise from MLK Legacy Award Winners Sheryl Swoopes and Caron Butler.
Butler told WMC Action News 5, “Allen Iverson. He’s the closest thing to A.I. that I’ve seen. He’s got it all.”
Swoopes added, “He’s fun to watch! And he’s got the talent. The players watch and respect what he does as he leads them. He’s got the chance to be a great player in this League.”
Ja and the Grizzlies next hit the road at the Boston Celtics Wednesday night.
