Shooting victim dies at hospital as police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon on New Willow Road.
Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on New Willow east of Getwell.
Police say the male victim went to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.
The suspect is believed to be male between 18 and 20 years old with a light complexion, dread-locked hair in a Mohawk and a black hoodie. Police say he was last seen running eastbound on New Willow.
