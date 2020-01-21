3rd Annual MLK Luminary Awards honors attorneys who made an impact on civil rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy, the City of Memphis hosted the 3rd Annual MLK Luminary Awards recognizing those who champion civil rights in Memphis.
Seven trailblazing attorneys who made strides in the fight for civil rights were honored with Luminary Awards. The awards are given on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Memphians who honor Dr. King’s spirit.
"To be recognized on Martin Luther King Day in Memphis, in this fashion, it means everything," City of Memphis Attorney Bruce McMullen and Luminary Award recipient said.
Three of the seven honorees were attorneys who represented Dr. King in Memphis in his last days.
"I just feel so fortunate to be a small part of helping to move this community where it ought to go," Luminary recipient Mike Cody said. "So that we're just one family of people and not several races that fight with each other."
Another honoree, Judge Bernice Donald, was the first African American woman to be elected as a judge in the state of Tennessee.
“He believed that if you have the skills and the ability and persistence that you ought to be able to go wherever your talents took you,” Donald said. “And so I feel like I stand on the shoulders of all of those people who worked very hard so that somebody like me could be here today.”
Several of the Luminary Award winners played pivotal roles in removing the Confederate statues in Memphis in 2017.
"There had been movements to get rid of them for quite some time and to finally see that come to fruition meant everything," McMullen said. "It makes me feel like I'm a part of history in some way."
"We were able to do it by working together, teamwork, strategy, creativity, trust," Shelby County Commissioner and Luminary recipient Van Turner said. "And so I think with those things we can also remove other social ills in our society."
The Luminary Award recipients promised to continue the never-ending fight for civil rights.
These are the seven attorneys who were honored with MLK Luminary Awards in 2020:
- Walter Bailey Jr.
- W.J. Michael Cody
- Bernice Donald
- Bruce McMullen
- Charles Newman
- Van Turner Jr.
- Allan Wade
