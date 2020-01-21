ServiceMaster CEO steps down, company-wide changes underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Changes are in the works for Memphis-based ServiceMaster from the top down to the company’s brands that serve you.
ServiceMaster announced Tuesday, CEO Nik Varty is stepping down. Current Chairman Naren Gursahaney will serve as interim.
Company officials also announced it will “explore strategic alternatives for its ServiceMaster Brands business including potential sale of the segment.”
ServiceMaster Brands include names you recognize and possibly use, like Terminix, ServiceMaster Clean, ServiceMaster Restore, Merry Maids and others.
In its announcement, the company says no final decisions have been made about the so-called strategic alternatives.
As for the company’s next CEO, the search is underway for a permanent successor.
