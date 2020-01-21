GoFundMe identifies 10-year-old killed after possible drive-by shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A community is mourning after a 10-year-old was shot and killed in Orange Mound.
According to a GoFundMe confirmed by the family, Jadon Knox was the victim of this tragic shooting.
Police said they responded to the shooting around 6:12 Sunday afternoon on Josephine Street near Carnes Avenue.
Knox was found shot on the scene and taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Now, his family is asking for help. Part of the GoFundMe states, “We’re asking for your support on arrangements for our little angel Jadon whose life was snatched away while simply being outside at a friend’s house."
Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.