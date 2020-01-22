Breakdown: I can see your halo, halo! Why it forms around the sun?

A halo is a light or a ring that forms around the sun as the sunlight refracts off ice crystals. Refraction is when the light inside an ice crystal or water droplet is broken or bent into colors like that of a prism. This is the same process in which rainbows can form. These ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds that are thin and high in the atmosphere. The halo is usually seen as a white ring although sometimes it can have color.