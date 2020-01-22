Clouds this afternoon, rain arrives tonight

We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and a cloudy sky. There will be a chance for a few flurries today, especially this morning. We are not expecting any impacts. It will be cloudy all day, but we are expecting it to remain dry through the early evening. High temperatures will hover around 40 degrees. Widespread rain will push in after midnight and lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 40. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 36. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow it will be rainy with showers from the morning through the evening. Rainfall totals will be around an inch. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Thursday and mid-40s Friday. We will have drizzle on Friday morning and clouds will likely linger until after sunset.
WEEKEND: We will start to see more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. The start of the week will be dry, but we could have rain by Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
