Community mourns two children killed in drive-by shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville community is mourning the loss of two children after police say they were victims of a suspected drive-by shooting.
In the last few days three children have died as a result of gun violence.
Memphis Police are still searching for suspects in both cases.
Police say a 16-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were inside a Hickory Hill home Monday night when the shooting happened.
WMC Action News 5 learned that the two victims were related -- she was his niece.
"Nothing is worth throwing your life away or taking a life,” said Andre Maxwell, Collierville High School parent.
Maxwell's daughter goes to Collierville High -- the same school where 16-year-old Lequan Boyd was a sophomore.
"All of us now get an opportunity to sit in the car line and wait on our kids, but there's a parent not able to do that right now,” said Maxwell.
Memphis Police say Boyd's niece, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett, was also killed.
Luckett was a first grader at Sycamore Elementary School -- described as a sweet girl with her whole life ahead of her.
The two were inside a home on Kirby Mills Cove when the shooting happened.
"You lose two kids and when they found out who did what, then that person loses their life because they're going to go to jail for a really long time,” said Maxwell.
Ellie Goddard says her sister goes to Collierville High and knew Boyd.
"They're really close. He's really funny. He's in all of her classes so she knows him really well. So, she's taking it really hard,” said Goddard.
So far in 2020, three children under the age of 17 have been murdered.
Over the weekend, 10-year-old Jadon Knox was killed outside an Orange Mound home. No arrests have been made in either case.
"All because you're being selfish and that's just sad. There's no reason for someone or two people or more to lose their lives because of something you got involved in,” said Goddard.
Collierville Schools says it will have a crisis response team offering support to students and staff as long as needed.
We reached out to both victims’ families, but at this time they asked for privacy.
Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
