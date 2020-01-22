3% MLGW electric rate increase passes at Memphis City Council meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting has led to the approval of a 3 percent electric rate increase for Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers.
The rate increase is set to start in July of this year.
Young says there are about $1 billion in proposed upgrades in the current system. For the past two years, Young has pushed for rate increases.
He was granted increases in gas and water previously, but the council has not been able to come to an agreement about electric rates.
