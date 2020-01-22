Former Mississippi State, Wenonah High School player killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for the person who killed 25-year-old De’Runnya Wilson.
Wilson was a wide receiver for Mississippi State and Wenonah High School.
Officers were called to a home at 2128 Northland Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Relatives told officers Wilson was unresponsive inside the home.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you know anything about this case call Birmingham police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
