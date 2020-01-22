Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Solomon Young scored a career-high 27 points off the bench, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 89-82. Young, a 6-foot-8 senior who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones a much-needed energy boost and also grabbed nine rebounds as the Cowboys remained winless in conference play. The Cyclones, who made of 11 of 24 3-point attempts, led 75-60 with five minutes left and held off a late Cowboys’ charge by hitting four straight free throws in the closing moments. Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to prove himself as a legitimate NFL prospect after leading two elite college programs. The Oklahoma and one-time Alabama star is auditioning for scouts, executives and coaches at the Senior Bowl all week. It's a trip back to Crimson Tide country. He led both programs into the College Football Playoff and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his one season with Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Hurts says his biggest selling point is simple: He wins.
DALLAS (AP) — SMU has hired Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The younger brother of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at Appalachian State. Garrett Riley had served as running backs coach for the Mountaineers in 2019. Like his older brother, Garrett Riley spent time on the Texas Tech roster as a quarterback before going into coaching. The younger Riley also played a season at Stephen F. Austin.