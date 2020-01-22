Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court. Todd Lickliter was hired as the new head coach of the Purple Aces and will take over immediately. McCarty is a former Kentucky star who was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school's Title IX policy. McCarty's team stunned the college basketball world earlier this season with an upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky. Lickliter is a former coach at Butler and Iowa.