Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a scene that could provoke nightmares, a Mississippi hunter walking to a truck soon found himself racing to the hospital after a venomous snake struck him in the head. The rare attack had one scientist calling the hunter "the unluckiest guy in America." Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia, Mississippi, told The Clarion Ledger he was jumping across a flooded ditch when a copperhead snake coiled on a tree limb bit him above his ear. In the short trip to the truck, the bite started burning and swelling. When the two hunters got to the hospital, Hardy received an antivenom treatment and then was airlifted to a medical center in Jackson. He was released a day later. He's feeling fine.