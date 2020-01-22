Memphis International Raceway hosting 4 job fairs in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you looking for a new job? The Memphis International Raceway could have an opportunity for you.
The raceway will host four job fairs in the coming weeks to fill positions for the upcoming year.
Interested candidates should be able to work all events during the 2020 season.
Openings include emergency management services, announcers, ticketing, concessions, ground crew and more.
Here are the job fair dates:
- Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring your resume and two types of IDs.
