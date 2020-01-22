Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs La. Tech

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Raiders have scored 68.8 points per game and allowed 77.7 points per game against Conference USA opponents. Those are both improvements over the 75.3 points scored and 81.5 points given up to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 48.5 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 43.9 percent of his foul shots this season.