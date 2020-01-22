MLGW says apartment complex owner failed to pay utility bill, residents could be left without water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People living at a Mid-South apartment complex are just days away from having their water shut off. Memphis Light, Gas and Water says the owner of the property has not been paying the utility bill.
“I had a stick and put it on my door. That’s where the marks came from," said Cecilia Mitchell, a tenant at the complex.
Mitchell says she has to put a stick on her front door because the lock doesn’t work properly.
“See how loose it is," she said. “And the key doesn’t fit.”
But that is not the only problem at the Twin Oaks Town Homes off Winchester. Some residents got a letter from MLGW saying the water would be cut off if the bill is not paid by the complex.
Last week we went to the complex office and were told it was taken care of. This week MLGW sent us an e-mail saying no payment has been received and the cutoff is still scheduled for Jan. 23, this Thursday.
We went back to the office to find out what was going on.
“They just locked the door." So we knocked but no one answered.
Mitchell asked, “So on the 23rd, if they don’t pay their bill everybody will be shut down?”
That appears to be the case. It is not clear why the bill has not been paid. Cecilia Mitchell is not too concerned because she is moving out on Friday. Other residents I talked with who did not want to talk on camera told me they were not aware the water could be turned off.
“My concern is about the children and you inconvenience people who have to go to work. They should have paid the bill," said Mitchell.
