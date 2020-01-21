More rain headed our way and it could begin as snow

THIS WEEK: Dry air will give way to moisture streaming in from the west overnight and throughout the day tomorrow making for a mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly day. Showers develop tomorrow night and for areas along and west of the Mississippi River the precipitation could begin as snow before changing over to a cold rain. Thursday will be cloudy with rain for much of the day and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s with lows near 40. Rainfall will average three quarters of an inch to an inch for most areas with slightly higher amounts possible. Friday will be cloudy with highs again in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.