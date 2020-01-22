MPD identifies children killed after drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the Memphis Police Department have identified the two children killed after a drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill.
Investigators said 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were killed after the shooting.
The drive-by happened Monday night in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cv.
Luckett died Tuesday night at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials announced Boyd’s death Wednesday morning.
Officers are still looking for the suspects wanted in this case.
This shooting comes days after 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed outside an Orange Mound home.
If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.