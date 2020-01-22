New Raleigh Amazon facility will be Tennessee’s 1st to use Amazon Robotics technology

Construction underway for new Amazon warehouse facility in Raleigh (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 22, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 1:52 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday on its sixth fulfillment center in Tennessee and the first in the state to use Amazon Robotics technology.

Construction work started in November at the site near New Allen and Hawkins Mill Road in Raleigh. That same month, WMC reported that a deed filed with the Shelby County Register showed Amazon purchased the facility for more than $3 million.

The fulfillment center will employ more than 1,000 people with benefits starting on day one.

The company confirmed Wednesday that the facility will be the first in Tennessee to utilize Amazon Robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers.

