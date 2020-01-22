Special committee formed to work through county investment in MATA, as commissioners spar over the issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners are deadlocked on how to proceed with providing county funding to MATA. The issue of improving public transit has been a hot topic for months, and those tensions boiled over Wednesday.
“I was frustrated at the last committee meeting. Now I’m angry with this,” said Commissioner Amber Mills. “This is lazy government at its best.”
Shelby County commissioners on both sides of the aisle acknowledged Wednesday discussions around funding public transit in their current form are not yielding results.
“This is just a mess. It’s a mess. It’s a mess all around,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer.
“I’m not in favor of a tax. I see it as a transit fee,” said Commissioner Brandon Morrison.
Morrison is a sponsor of the latest proposal which would hike the wheel tax by $20 to provide at least 9 million for MATA. But Morrison’s proposal also earmarks additional funds collected past that to hire up to 50 Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies to patrol unincorporated areas of Shelby County de-annexed from the city of Memphis.
A prior proposal narrowly passed committee but was not voted on at the full commission.
Some commissioners believe two issues are being needlessly conflated in this new proposal, just months before the county’s budget season begins.
“To continue adding all these ingredients in here, it’s making the issue more complex than what it should be,” said Commissioner Eddie Jones.
County Mayor Lee Harris disagreed. Harris mentioned using part of the transit wheel tax funds to pay for public safety in an interview with WMC Action News 5 earlier this month.
“We found a revenue source. We put the sheriff in front of them. We put all the numbers in front of them, so I think we need to take that seriously,” he said Wednesday. “This is the process. It’s commission meetings and bringing plans to the commissioners, so I would say we’re in the process.”
Ultimately commissioners will decide how to proceed through an ad hoc committee that by memo of Commission Chair Mark Billingsley will include representatives from each county municipality, bus riders and elected officials. Billingsley announced the creation of the committee Wednesday.
“You have to recognize the need for it being done in a public forum, so that people have a comfort level with it,” said Gary Rosenfeld, MATA President and CEO.
While MATA officials are in favor of the proposal before the commission, others on the body said it’s not fair to push more of the cost to all Shelby County taxpayers.
“If we’re truly going to fund MATA, if we’re truly going to fund MATA, We’ve got plenty of money, budget, and a red pen,” said Mills, slamming the budget book down, “Find the money.”
Commission Chairman Mark Billingsley told WMC Action News 5 that multiple ad hoc committee meetings are expected as commissioners look to come to a resolution on the issue in the next 30 days.
There’s also been back and forth with stakeholders over where the addition to the wheel tax can be called a “tax” or a “fee.” The county attorney’s office told commissioners Wednesday for it to be called a fee, it must be associated with a service. An applicable one does not currently exist, officials said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.