TBI issues Amber Alert for 4-month-old boy taken by non-custodial mother

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find Raymond Lyons, Jr., a four-month-old baby missing from Lebanon, #TN.



He's believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, this morning.



Spot either one of them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT!#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/q89F0OtqjL