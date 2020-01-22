Tenn. lawmaker looks to repeal hands free driving law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation that would reverse the state’s “hands free” law.
Senator Jon Lundberg of Bristol filed a bill Tuesday that repeals the law and backtracks to past rules of the road.
The Hands Free Tennessee law makes it illegal to use handheld devices behind the wheel.
Senator Lundberg says the law doesn’t make driving safer. He says drivers are now lowering phones and hiding them, creating a bigger distraction.
Lundberg said if the bill is successful, he would consider other, more site-specific driver safety legislation.
He hopes to focus more on cell phone safety in school and work zones.
