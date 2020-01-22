Tenn. Tech seeks revenge on Morehead St.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 65.5 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.4 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.