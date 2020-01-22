6-year-old girl dies in hospital after drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill left a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in critical condition. Memphis police are now reporting the 6-year-old girl died after fighting for her life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Tuesday night.
This latest shooting comes days after 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed outside this Orange Mound home. Police say he was outside when a man in a white car fired a gun. No arrests have been made.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is urging anyone with information, in either case, to come forward.
Police have not released the identities of the children.
