Affidavit: Man arrested for child pornography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested on charges of uploading child pornography.
Patrick Albano is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received tips that Albano’s Google account had uploaded more than 100 images of children engaging in sex acts.
Albano lists himself as having worked in several local educational settings.
One of those schools was Soulsville Charter, however a representative says Albano hasn’t worked there is more than four years.
Tim Sampson with Soulsville Foundation released the following statement Wednesday night:
“The person in question hasn’t worked at The Soulsville Charter School In many years. It’s unfortunate that one of his social media accounts has not been updated to reflect that. Our thoughts are with any children and families that have been affected by this, but it has been years since we have been in contact with him.”
This is a developing story.
