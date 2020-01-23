Authorities search for missing Cross County woman

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Several law enforcement agencies are looking for a Cross County woman who they believe is in danger, according to Wynne Police Chief Jackie Clark.
Christy Lynn Rooks of Wynne was last seen in the Hazen area around Jan. 10, Clark said. It was around the same time that a series of storms hit northeast Arkansas.
Officials believe Rooks is in danger due to not having any communications with people since then. Clark said there has been no social media posts by Rooks since then and her family and friends have not heard from her.
“It is way out of normal,” Clark said.
Rooks was reported missing Jan. 17 and the Wynne Police Department posted information on Facebook about Rooks on Jan. 20.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rooks can call Wynne police at 870-238-8718.
