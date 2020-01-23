Collierville dispatcher saves woman’s life at local restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville dispatcher and restaurant worker teamed up to save the life of a woman who started choking during a dinner a Firebirds in Collierville.
Dispatcher Tyler Barthel said his training on how to do the Heimlich maneuver properly became critical.
The 911 call reported her in distress. While on the call, the dispatcher asked if she was changing colors, the restaurant staffer responded “Yes, she’s starting to turn blue. We’ve been trying to do the Heimlich maneuver. It’s not working.”
He said he remained calm and gave clear instructions on precisely how to do the Heimlich the correct way.
Barthel said, “That was actually my first experience with someone who was legitimately choking, right then, changing colors, not able to make any sounds.” He explained, “So as far as instinct goes, it’s just the training kicking in.”
With the dispatcher’s help, the restaurant team member was able to perform the Heimlich and get the customer breathing again.
Barthel said all of us should get proper training in Heimlich and CPR as one never knows when it’ll come in handy.
