Grizzlies’ futility in Boston continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tough task for the Memphis Grizzlies to try to start a new winning streak.
It’s at Boston where the Grizzlies haven’t won a game in five-straight trips to T.D. Garden.
Memphis actually hasn’t beaten Boston in seven-straight meetings overall.
But, this is the First time This particular group of Grizzlies, or Griz Nex Gen, has faced off against the C’s.
The Grizzlies hang in early behind the play of second year Forward Jeran Jackson, Jr.'s defensive efforts.
He chases down, not one, but two blocks with pure hustle, finishes with four.
Then gets out on the break and does his thing beyond the arc.
Triple J with 13 points.
Speaking of three’s, Daniel Theis gets hot beyond the arc with three straight triples to put the Griz in a bind.
Jonas Valanciunas does his best to dig Memphis out with 16 points and 13 rebounds..
But, the Grizzlies have no match for a red hot Jason Tatum.
Tatum showing why he’s and All Star with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in just 26 minutes.
Celtics pull away to whip the Griz.
Final Score 119-95.
Grizzlies stay on the road for their next game at the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.