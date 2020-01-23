Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot 60.5% against one of the NBA's better defenses and beat the Orlando Magic 120-114. Chris Paul added 19 points and six assists for Oklahoma City, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Orlando, which had allowed an NBA-low 103.9 points per game.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 77-70 win over Arkansas. Perry has now scored 20 points or more in five of his last seven games. He also recorded his SEC-leading 11th double-double of the season and his 20th career double-double. DJ Stewart Jr. added 14 points for Mississippi State while Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. each had 20 points to lead Arkansas.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne scored 21 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Tulsa to a dominant 80-40 upset of No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night. The 40-point margin of victory is the largest-ever for Tulsa against a ranked opponent. Martins Igbanu had 11 points and six rebounds and Brandon Rachal had 11 points and four rebounds for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1 American). Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and six rebounds for Memphis (14-4, 3-2)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Ruot Monyyong scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds and Little Rock beat Troy 81-63. Jaizec Lottie scored 14 and Kamani Johnson 12 on 5-of-5 shooting. Charles Norman's jump shot with 38 seconds before halftime put Troy up 34-32 and it marked its last lead of the game. Marko Lukic responded with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later and Monyyong threw down a dunk and Little Rock led 37-34 at intermission. Little Rock used an 11-3 run to start the second half and led 48-37. Ty Gordon led Troy with 15 points.