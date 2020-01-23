Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 77-70 win over Arkansas. Perry has now scored 20 points or more in five of his last seven games. He also recorded his SEC-leading 11th double-double of the season and his 20th career double-double. DJ Stewart Jr. added 14 points for Mississippi State while Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. each had 20 points to lead Arkansas.