Hustle wins again as Yuta goes for 40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the NBA G-League, how 'bout the Memphis Hustle?
Another high scoring victory as the Hustle down the Delaware Blue Coats 138 to 121 behind a career-best 40 points from Memphis Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe.
Yuta 14-20 from the floor, including 8-11 from three, plus five rebounds and two assists.
Josh Jackson one of four other players in Double Figures with 19.
Hustle next host Raptors 905 Friday night at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.