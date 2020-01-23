2 injured during separate shootings in South Memphis overnight, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the Memphis Police Department are investigating two shootings in South Memphis overnight.
Around 12:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to the intersection of Crump and Danny Thomas.
Crews said one person was rushed to the hospital. The condition of that victim is unknown at this time.
Also overnight, another person was wounded in a shooting in a neighborhood on McKellar Avenue in South Memphis.
We’re working to confirm the condition of the person shot.
If you have any information on the shootings, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
