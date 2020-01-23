Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Another inmate dies in a troubled Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Another Mississippi inmate has died in a troubled state prison. State corrections officials said the death Wednesday appeared to be a suicide by hanging. At least 10 inmates have died in the state's prisons since late December Most were killed in outbursts of violence. Eight of the deaths, including the one Wednesday, happened in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Violence is a recurring problem in Mississippi prisons, where many jobs for guards are unfilled. Entertainment mogul Jay-Z's charity group, Team Roc, is hosting a prison protest Friday at the Mississippi Capitol. But, state legislators plan to leave Jackson for the weekend on Thursday.
BOMB-MISSISSIPPI
Man accused of building bomb to maim or kill ex-girlfriend
Prosecutors say a Mississippi man is accused of creating an improvised explosive device in his home after watching internet videos about bomb making. Prosecutors say Brian Richard Sanders intended to maim or kill his ex-girlfriend. A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives detailed the charges in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Prosecutors say a search of Sanders' home in Laurel uncovered the bomb, two bottles of black powder, a fuse, several guns and ammunition. Agents say Sanders vowed to use nails in the bomb, which would be sprayed all over when it detonated.
STRAY BULLET-CHILD KILLED
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 13-year-old
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder about a month after a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Mississippi. WDAM-TV reports 27-year-old Antonio Mitchell is charged in the death of Zachary Bishop. The teen was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at an apartment complex in Waynesboro last month. Mitchell turned himself in on Saturday. He's also charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Jail records show he's being held at the Wayne County Adult Detention Center. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
SNAKE BITES HUNTER
'Unluckiest guy:' Snake bites Mississippi hunter on head
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a scene that could provoke nightmares, a Mississippi hunter walking to a truck soon found himself racing to the hospital after a venomous snake struck him in the head. The rare attack had one scientist calling the hunter "the unluckiest guy in America." Tyler Hardy of Philadelphia, Mississippi, told The Clarion Ledger he was jumping across a flooded ditch when a copperhead snake coiled on a tree limb bit him above his ear. In the short trip to the truck, the bite started burning and swelling. When the two hunters got to the hospital, Hardy received an antivenom treatment and then was airlifted to a medical center in Jackson. He was released a day later. He's feeling fine.
BOOKKEEPER-EMBEZZLING
Attorney: Bookkeeper with 'shopping compulsion' stole $303K
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman's attorney told a judge Tuesday that his client embezzled $303,000 from her employer to make online purchases because she had a “shopping compulsion." Elizabeth Rose O’Neil and her attorney, Don Rafferty, testified that she stole $1,400 to $1,600 a week over a five-year period while working for J.O. Collins Contractor Inc. in Biloxi. An audit revealed she disguised business expenses and funneled them into her personal account. She faces up to 20 years in prison at a March sentencing, but the District Attorney’s Office is recommending she serve five years under house arrest and repay the company.
AMTRAK-GULF COAST
Mobile dims chances for Amtrak renewal on Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are dimming chances for reviving passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast. Member of the City Council's finance committee withheld support for funding service through Alabama's port city on Tuesday. Al.com reports the full council could vote on the issue next week. Amtrak hasn't operated along the coast since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Louisiana and Mississippi have approved funding to restart the trains, but Alabama hasn't. Officials at the Alabama State Port say passenger trains could disrupt freight service through the port. The Southern Rail Commission supports restarting passenger trains between Mobile and New Orleans with stops in Mississippi.