Man sentenced to 67 years in connection with fatal Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was convicted in December of a fatal shooting in Parkway Village is now sentenced to 67 years in prison, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
A criminal court judge sentenced 30-year-old Brian Howard to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, 12 years for attempted voluntary manslaughter, 30 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and 10 years for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
On July 20, 2017, 22-year-old Phillip Carr was found dead in a vehicle in the 4900 block of Judy Lynn Avenue near Clearbrook Street in Parkway Village. A 20-year-old man also in the car was critically injured by a gunshot to the back.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Carr and Howard, whose girlfriend was Carr’s cousin. Carr returned gunfire, but Howard was not hit.
Howard was identified as the shooter and was arrested five months later in Houston, Texas.
