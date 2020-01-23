Mount Vesuvius eruption turned ancient victim’s brain to glass

In this May 14, 2014 photo, plaster casts showing victims as they were overcome by the heat and toxic gases of the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which in A.D. 79 destroyed the ancient town of Pompeii, near modern-day Naples, Italy, and Herculaneum. The victims were found in an orchard that came to be known as the Garden of the Fugitives, a reference to the doomed locals' attempts to flee disaster. An estimated 2.5 million people visit the ruins each year. (Source: AP Photo/Michelle Locke)