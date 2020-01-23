No. 20 Tigers blasted at Tulsa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers take their number 20 national ranking to Tulsa where they’ve had a tough time lately against the Golden Hurricane.
The Tigers have lost their last four-straight trips to Tulsa.
And this year’s Golden Hurricane team is blowing more than smoke, tied for the lead with Houston atop the American Athletic Conference with a 4-1 record.
Precious Achiuwa with six points early, but he only has 10 for the game as Tulsa’s matchup zone cuts off the middle.
D.J. Jeffries, the American’s reigning Freshman of the Week, stifled with just eight points and three rebounds.
Turnovers galore kill Memphis’ chances to do anything, and Tulsa capitalizes big time.
The Tigers turn it over 20 times and shoot just 28.6 percent
Add to that just 2 of 21 from three. This one worse the ugly.
Tulsa wins by 40
Final Score 80-40.
The Tigers, now 14-4.
Bye Bye Ranking.
Next come home to host the SMU Mustangs Saturday at FedExForum.
