Rain is slow to move in and will be slow to move out

THIS WEEK: Low pressure will move east through the lower Mississippi River Valley drawing an abundance of Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow keeping light to moderate rain in the area through tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts will be near an inch for most areas including Memphis. Friday will remain cloudy along with a slight chance of isolated showers or drizzle during the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.