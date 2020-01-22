Rain is slow to move in and will be slow to move out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system in Texas will slowly move east overnight and through the day Thursday driving rain north and into the Mid-South. This will make for a cold and soggy pattern tonight and tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Showers Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Rain Wind: SE 5-10 High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers Wind: SW 5 Low: 38
THIS WEEK: Low pressure will move east through the lower Mississippi River Valley drawing an abundance of Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow keeping light to moderate rain in the area through tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts will be near an inch for most areas including Memphis. Friday will remain cloudy along with a slight chance of isolated showers or drizzle during the morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along with lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs near 60 with lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.