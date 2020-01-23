Rainy and cloudy day ahead

Rain is already moving in this morning and temperatures are in the upper 30s. We will have on and off rain all day with up to 1.5 inches possible. The heaviest rain is expected late afternoon. Although the bulk of the heavy rain will move east after sunset, there will still be drizzle overnight and into early tomorrow morning. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 44. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 38. Winds southwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will feature clouds and patchy drizzle all day. This will make for a chilly day with highs in the lower 40s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: We will see more sunshine on Saturday, which will help temperatures climb to the upper 40s. However, another weak weather system will move into the Mid-South on Sunday. This will bring clouds and a chance for a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. The start of the week will be dry, but there will be another round of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.