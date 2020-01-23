Shelby County inmate back in custody after walking off from work site

Shelby County inmate back in custody after walking off from work site
Shelby County inmate back in custody after walking off from work site (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 8:21 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped Shelby County inmate is now back in the custody of law enforcement.

According to the Division of Corrections, 28-year-old Corneitra Dye walked away from her work site near the corner of Germantown Road and Winchester Road on Nov. 16, 2019.

According to SCDC, Dye is a level 3 inmate and was cleared to work on external work lines.

She was serving a two-year sentence for abuse/neglect of a child younger than 6.

Dye is charged with escape from felony incarceration.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.