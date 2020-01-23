Shelby County inmate back in custody after walking off from work site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped Shelby County inmate is now back in the custody of law enforcement.
According to the Division of Corrections, 28-year-old Corneitra Dye walked away from her work site near the corner of Germantown Road and Winchester Road on Nov. 16, 2019.
According to SCDC, Dye is a level 3 inmate and was cleared to work on external work lines.
She was serving a two-year sentence for abuse/neglect of a child younger than 6.
Dye is charged with escape from felony incarceration.
