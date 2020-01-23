Woman indicted after killing man with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges after killing her boyfriend with her car.
The incident happened Oct. 16, 2019 at 39-year-old Veneis Ford’s home on Beauchamp Cove in Whitehaven.
Ford and her boyfriend, 46-year-old Marlardotto ‘Syville’ Harris got into an argument in the driveway.
Ford told police that when she got home, Harris ran up to her and started yelling. She told police she rolled down her window and he grabbed her, pulling braids out of her head.
She then drove forward, striking Harris’ vehicle and then hit him, pushing his body up against the house.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
