Best Life: Deep TMS battles depression

The patient generally undergoes a series of 36 sessions in combination with medication and or therapy. Doctors said there’s a very small risk of seizures but it’s less than one in 30,000 sessions. In fact, the American Psychiatric Association guidelines suggest TMS after one medication failure. Deep TMS has also been FDA approved to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. We’re told most insurance companies cover the full 36 sessions. For more information go to www.brainsway.com or www.mindpathcare.com.