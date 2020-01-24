5 Great Things: Food delivery bots takeover Ole Miss; dispatcher saves woman’s life in restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold weather must mean warm hearts in the Mid-South. Here are five great things that happened this week to prove that point.
Thousands visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel to commemorate the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.
Thousands more participated in the National Day of Service and/or attended the 18th Annual Grizzlies MLK Day game at FedEx Forum. And FedEx volunteers packaged 30,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger.
Speaking of FedEx, Fortune magazine ranked the Memphis-based company among the most admired in the world -- 14th overall.
Ole Miss launched a fleet of robots to deliver meals on campus that are accessible to students and staff through an app. Participating locations include Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express to name three.
Collierville dispatcher Tyler Barthel and a Firebirds restaurant staffer teamed up to save a woman who choked while eating.
With the dispatcher’s help, the restaurant worker was able to properly perform the Heimlich maneuver and get the customer breathing again.
The U.S. Postal Service unveiled its Love forever stamp at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
While issued for Valentine’s Day, the stamps are also great for thank-you notes, get well cards or any occasion when love is the perfect message.
